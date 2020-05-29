Man deserts wife three days after marriage

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A man deserted his wife three days after marriage in Koilakuntla. The accused was identified as Veera Kumar, a Hyderabad-based techie and a native of Koilakuntla in Kurnool district.

According to sources, Veera Kumar married a woman from Penchukalapalli in Pamulapadu mandal on May 24. He quietly left his home without informing his parents on Wednesday night. Veera Kumar going missing came as a rude shock to his family members who got ready to go to the bride’s village for reception ceremony. The parents of the bride filed a missing case with police. Koilakuntla CI Subba Rayudu said that they have registered a case and investigation is on.