No let-up in heatwave, Vijayawada records 40.50 degrees

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rainfall occurred at isolated places in Coastal Andhra, Yanam and Rayalaseema, while dry weather prevailed in other areas of the State on Thursday. Kurnool recorded the highest temperature of 43.3 degree Celsius, while the lowest temperature of 34 degree Celsius was recorded in Visakhapatnam. Jangamaheswarapuram recorded 42.4 degree Celsius, Kadapa 42.2, Nandyal 42, Anantapur 41.7, Tirupati 41.5 and Vijayawada 40.5.

The IMD issued a warning that thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal AP, Yanam and Rayalaseema from Friday to Monday. According to the IMD forecast, maximum temperature is likely to be around 41 to 44 degree Celsius at isolated pockets in Rayalaseema.

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Maldives­, Comorin area, some more parts of south Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of the monsoon into some more parts of Maldives-­Comorin area.

In view of likely formation of low pressure over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea around Sunday, conditions are likely to become favourable for the onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around June 1.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over west-central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea, a low pressure area formed over west-central Arabian Sea and associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid tropospheric level. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region by Saturday. It is likely to move northwestwards towards South Oman and East Yemen coast during next three days. The trough extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level from Rayalaseema to interior Tamil Nadu, now runs from Vidarbha to interior Tamil Nadu across Telangana and Rayalaseema.