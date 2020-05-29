Three top officials appear in Andhra Pradesh HC over contempt of court case  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar appeared before the AP High Court on Thursday in the case related to painting the government offices in ruling party colours, despite court orders against it.

Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar informed the division bench of Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice N Jayasurya that the government has filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court verdict. On May 22, cancelling the GO 623 issued by the government modifying its earlier order for painting the government offices by adding colour brown, the court registered a Contempt of Court case against the three officials.

It directed them to appear before the court in person, if they fail to replace colours of the government buildings by next hearing. When the advocate on their behalf requested the court to exempt the three from appearing in person before the court, the division bench said in case the Supreme Court responds in favour of the SLP filed by the government, there is no need for the officials to appear before the court in person, or else, they have to attend. The case was adjourned to Friday.