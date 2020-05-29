STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTD to share white paper, list of properties

Subba Reddy decided to come out with the white paper to clear the air on the controversy over the TTD Board’s review of the previous Board’s decision to sell TTD land.

TTD chief YV Subba Reddy

TTD chief YV Subba Reddy. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy has directed officials to immediately prepare a comprehensive list of the TTD’s assets, mainly immovable properties, and land in particular. Based on the report, the TTD will release a ‘white paper’ on its properties across the country. The white paper will also mention when and where the temple’s land was sold previously.

Subba Reddy decided to come out with the white paper to clear the air on the controversy over the TTD Board’s review of the previous Board’s decision to sell TTD land. According to TTD records, till 2014, the administration sold 129 assets through auctions based on GO MS No 311 of the Revenue Endowment dated April 9, 1990, rule 165, chapter 22, which lets the TTD put on sale or for lease immovable assets.

In 2016, a sub-committee was formed by the then Trust Board headed by TDP leader Chadalawada Krishna Murthy, and based on a report of the sub-committee, the Board passed a resolution for sale of 50 assets with a base value of `23.92 crore Simultaneously, the chairman also asked executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal to write a letter to the State government for seeking constitution of an apex body to inquire into the developments that took place after the resolution was passed in 2016, including the malicious campaign by some individuals and publications over the issue.

