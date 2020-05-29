Two day Mahanadu concludes, TDP demands Bharat Ratna for NTR

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The final day of TDP’s Mahanadu on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution demanding that Bharat Ratna be conferred on party founder NT Rama Rao for his contribution to cinema and socio-political life. Earlier, the party activists and leaders offered tributes to NTR on his 97th birth anniversary.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said the party would not relent until NTR was conferred India’s highest civilian award. NTR had played a vital role in uniting the opposition parties to form an alternative force at the national level to confront the monopoly enjoyed by the Congress, he said.

He recalled how NTR laid the foundation for the TDP by spearheading popular welfare programmes such as `2 per kg rice and pucca houses for the poor that later emerged as role models for the rest of the country. Charging the State government’s of filing cases against TDP activists, he said, “We will not be cowed down by the YSRC and surrender to its intimidatory tactics.” Naidu slammed the YSRC for imposing an additional burden of Rs 50,000 crore on people in the form of increased taxes and rates in liquor, sand, power, cement and mines.

Referring to suspended doctor of Narsipatnam Area Hospital Sudhakara Rao, he said the government left no stone unturned in ill-treating and humiliating the doctor. Naidu said as an opposition party, TDP was is fighting against the government’s anti-people policies, but false cases were being filed to harass the TDP cadres. Even the media was being threatened, while social media activists were implicated in false cases, he added. The Mahanadu, held on Zoom webinar, adopted about 22 resolutions related to AP and some on Telangana.