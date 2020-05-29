Visakhapatnam’s COVID-19 case count breaches 100-mark

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam breached the 100-mark in Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday.

Six more cases were reported in the district, taking the total to 105. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged from hospitals after their complete recovery, taking the total to 72. Now, there are 32 active cases in the district.

Five of a family — a 60-year-old man, a 45-year-old woman, a 32-year-old and two children of seven years — living in an apartment at Gayatri Nagar in Madhurawada have been infected. They contracted the virus from a person who was treated at a hospital on Beach Road, where a doctor had tested positive. Meanwhile, one person from Dandu Bazaar also tested positive.

GVMC Chief Medical Officer of Health KSLG Sastry said there were no corona cases in Madhurawada till now. All the five family members who tested positive, were admitted to GITAM Covid-19 Hospital on Wednesday night. A team of ANMs, Asha workers and ward volunteers were deployed to conduct a door-to-door survey in the area.

The CMOH said they were collecting the details of primary and secondary contacts of the patients and after preparing a list of the symptomatic contacts, foreign returnees and pregnant women, tests will be conducted in a couple of days. “There is no scope for coronavirus spread in the area as people are already taking all precautions to keep the disease at bay,” he observed.

Tests would be conducted on residents of the apartment, where the five corona positive cases were reported, from Friday. As part of containment strategy, the entire area has been barricaded. The 200 metre containment zone and 200 metre buffer zone were demarcated. Entry and exit points of the area were closed and movement of vehicles was restricted. Spraying of bleaching powder and fumigation with sodium hypochlorite solution were taken up in the entire area, the CMOH said.

Narasaraopet residents seek relaxation of curbs

Guntur: Residents of Varavakatta in Narasaraopet took to the streets on Thursday, demanding that restrictions on public movement and shops be eased. They came out in large numbers and questioned the continued curbs on them even when those living in Islampet, Srinivasa Nagar and other areas were given relaxation. Varavakatta is one of the hotbeds for coronavirus. Meanwhile, the district recorded 13 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 461. However, no case was registered in Guntur city for the second consecutive day. Narasaraopet has recorded 186 cases, of which 150 were from Varavakatta

Infected woman gives birth

Kakinada: A Covid-19 infectee gave birth at a Covid-19 hospital in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday. DMHO Dr Satya Susheela said the woman, a 27-year-old, is a resident of G Mamidada of Pedapudi mandal, a Covid-19 hotbed. The official added that the delivery was preterm as the patient developed complications on Thursday. After consultation, the doctors decided to go for caesarian method by following the Covid-19 protocols. The DMHO informed that both the mother and the child are safe