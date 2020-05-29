Worker dies of sunstroke

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: An MGNREGS worker died of sunstroke under Kalyandurg revenue division on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Jinka Chinna Yerriswamy (56), an agriculture labourer of Gangavaram village. On Thursday, while he was doing MGNREGS work, he felt dehydrated and suddenly collapsed. Fellow workers rushed him to government hospital in Kalyandurg, where the doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been registered and investigation is on, Beluguppa SI said.