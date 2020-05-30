45 infected policemen across Andhra Pradesh discharged after recovery: DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 45 police officials from across the State, who tested positive for Covid-19, have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, said Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang. In a press release issued here on Friday, the DGP said the officials had contracted the virus while on duty in the last two months.

He also took note of the sacrifice of an assistant sub-inspector attached to the Hindupur police station in Anantapur, who had succumbed to the virus. The top cop had visited the ASI’s family and extended a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to them.

Alone in Vijayawada, 19 officials contracted the virus while enforcing lockdown. Braving the heat and risks posed by the pandemic, the police officials continued to enforce measures to prevent its spread, he noted. “If there was no cooperation from their families, the officials could not have performed on the field. This pandemic is a new challenge.

Nevertheless, we did our duties by taking all necessary precautions.” The DGP has also wrote to the police personnel’s families acknowledging their sacrifice. “The families of cops were quarantined as they are primary contacts. Considering the present conditions, I had ordered all police units to ensure officers above the age of 55 to be kept out of lockdown duties,” the DGP added.