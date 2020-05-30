STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
85 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, 1 death, 101 recoveries in last 24 hours

COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 3,330 with another 85 cases, including 52 in the other states category, reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday. 

Published: 30th May 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

A salon staff wear PPE as they work, in Vijayawada

A salon staff wear PPE as they work, in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 3,330 with another 85 cases, including 52 in the other states category, reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday. The toll increased to 60 with one more casualty reported in Kurnool district. 

According to the State Command Control Room, a total of 11,638 samples were tested in the 24 hours, and out of them, 33  tested positive. Out of those 33 cases, six — four from Chittoor  and two from Nellore  — were linked to Koyembedu wholesale market in Chennai, one of the COVOID-19 hotspots in the country. 
Meanwhile, 52  people, who returned to the State from other States, who were put under other-States category, tested positive in the 24 hours. 

On the other hand, Kurnool district continues to occupy top position in number of COVID-19 cases and Praksam district, which once reported zero active cases, now has five new cases. Officials are making every arrangement to contain the spread of the virus in the containment zones. In the last 24 hours, a total of 101 people, including 22 in other-states category, were discharged after recovery. The total number of discharged now stands at 2,226 and the active cases stand at 1,044.

