STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh at forefront in COVID-19 fight: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

‘We are no. 1 in tests per million, recovery rate of 65% is better than national average’

Published: 30th May 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during Nadu Nedu programme at CM's camp office in Tadepalli. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said Andhra Pradesh has been at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19. The State is number one among the States in conducting tests per million people.  Addressing a session on ‘health sector  improvements’ as part of ‘Our Governance - Your Suggestion’, he said 6,627 tests per million were being conducted in AP, the best among the States.  

He said in the positivity rate, Andhra Pradesh with 0.95 per cent is doing better than national average of 4.71 per cent. “Similarly, the recovery rate of 65.40 per cent is better than the national average of 42.75 per cent. Even in the case of mortality rate, AP with 1.82 per cent is better than the national average of 2.86 per cent,” he said. 

Jagan appreciated the hard work of health officials, doctors and everyone involved in containing the spread of the virus in the State. “We have increased the strength of labs from two to 13 in 70 days and now we are conducting 10,000-11,000 tests per day.  A total of 3.42 lakh COVID tests were conducted so far,” he said. 

Explaining the State’s preparedness on hospital front to deal with the pandemic, he said AP has five dedicated COVID hospitals at the state-level and 65 at district-level. “We have 38,000 isolation beds with 15,000 equipped with oxygen supply and 5,400 ICU beds, of which 1,350 have ventilator facility. About 24,000 doctors and 22,500 paramedical staff are working for treating COVID-19 patients,” the Chief Minister said. 

Stating that the State is at the forefront in readying the people to deal with the pandemic, Jagan said fact is there is no vaccine for Covid-19. “We have to accept the fact that we have to co-exist with the virus. It is time to ensure that it is treated like any other medical ailment and those infected are not stigmatised. It can come to anyone, hence it should be treated like any other disease,” the Chief Minister said and pointed out that 98 per cent of the COVID patients  are recovering. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy COVID 19 cases coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp