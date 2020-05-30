Andhra Pradesh at forefront in COVID-19 fight: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said Andhra Pradesh has been at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19. The State is number one among the States in conducting tests per million people. Addressing a session on ‘health sector improvements’ as part of ‘Our Governance - Your Suggestion’, he said 6,627 tests per million were being conducted in AP, the best among the States.

He said in the positivity rate, Andhra Pradesh with 0.95 per cent is doing better than national average of 4.71 per cent. “Similarly, the recovery rate of 65.40 per cent is better than the national average of 42.75 per cent. Even in the case of mortality rate, AP with 1.82 per cent is better than the national average of 2.86 per cent,” he said.

Jagan appreciated the hard work of health officials, doctors and everyone involved in containing the spread of the virus in the State. “We have increased the strength of labs from two to 13 in 70 days and now we are conducting 10,000-11,000 tests per day. A total of 3.42 lakh COVID tests were conducted so far,” he said.

Explaining the State’s preparedness on hospital front to deal with the pandemic, he said AP has five dedicated COVID hospitals at the state-level and 65 at district-level. “We have 38,000 isolation beds with 15,000 equipped with oxygen supply and 5,400 ICU beds, of which 1,350 have ventilator facility. About 24,000 doctors and 22,500 paramedical staff are working for treating COVID-19 patients,” the Chief Minister said.

Stating that the State is at the forefront in readying the people to deal with the pandemic, Jagan said fact is there is no vaccine for Covid-19. “We have to accept the fact that we have to co-exist with the virus. It is time to ensure that it is treated like any other medical ailment and those infected are not stigmatised. It can come to anyone, hence it should be treated like any other disease,” the Chief Minister said and pointed out that 98 per cent of the COVID patients are recovering.