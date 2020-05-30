STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh High Court seeks details of Visakhapatnam gas tragedy

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the state government to submit a detailed report on the cause of a gas leakage in LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the state government to submit a detailed report on the cause of a gas leakage in LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam. A division bench of Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice N Jayasurya dealing also asked the government to submit details as to how many committees were constituted to probe the tragedy. The hearing was adjourned for next week. 

Relief for top officials
Appearing before the HC in the contempt of court case with regard to the painting of the government offices in four colours, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj) GK Dwivedi and Panchayat Raj commissioner G Shankar requested the court to exempt them from personal appearances. Adjourning the hearing to a later date, the bench exempted the officials from appearing in person for the next hearing. 

‘Where is Dr Sudhakar?’
The HC asked the government as to what guarantee can it give regarding the safety of K Sudhakar Rao, suspended doctor of Narispatnam Area Hospital, when the government pleader sought two days’ time to submit health details of the doctor. Dealing with a writ petition filed by Sudhakar requesting that he be shifted from to another hospital for better treatment, Justice M Satyanarayana questioned whether Sudhakar was in police or judicial custody. 

