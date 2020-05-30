Andhra Pradesh records 131 fresh COVID-19 cases, state tally touches 3461

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has recorded 131 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours taking the State COVID-19 tally to 3,461.

This includes three cases with travel history to Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market. No death was recorded in the past 24 hours and the toll stands at 60.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 9504 samples were tested in the past 24 hours (Friday 9 am to Saturday 9 am) of which the 131 positive cases emerged. Of the 131 new cases, 70 are people from the State while 61 are from the 'other states' category.

Meanwhile, as many as 244 persons got discharged from hospitals across the state taking the total number of the cured to 2,281. The active cases in the state now stand at 1120.