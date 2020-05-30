ENC missile park to come up in Vizag city soon 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Yet another feather in Vizag’s cap, a missile park will be set up in the city soon. Foundation for missile park—Agneeprastha— was laid by Commodore Rajesh Debnadh in the presence of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral AK Jain on INS Kalinga here on Friday.

The missile park will showcase the glimpses of missile history of INS Kalinga since 1981. The missile park will be dedicated to all the officers, sailors and support staff of INS Kalinga, who have served in the premier op-support Base of the Eastern Naval Command since its establishment in 1981.

The park also commemorates the award of the citation to INS Kalinga for the year 2018-19. The park will have replica of missiles and GSE that showcase the evolution of missiles handled by the unit. The attraction will be P-70 Ametist, an underwater launched anti-ship missile from the arsenal of the old Chakra (Charlie-1 submarine).