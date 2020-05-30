Five of family test positive for COVID-19 in Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With six new cases, Prakasam district Covid-19 tally rose to 79 on Friday. Out of the six, five are migrants who returned to their native village Nallagandla in Hanumanthunipadu mandal from Chennai recently and they all belong to one family.

The other one returned to Cumbham from Vijayawada. All the six patients were admitted to Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH). The other family members of the patients were shifted to quarantine centres. The medical and health authorities are trying to identify the contacts of those who tested positive. Now, the number of active cases in the district is 15.