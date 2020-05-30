Four more Guntur villages under coronavirus cloud, overall count 461

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The coronavirus is spreading to new areas in Guntur district. Cases reported since Tuesday were also from Timmapuram (1), Girijavolu (1), Chandavaram (2) and Edlapadu (2), apart from the containment zones in Penumaka, Tenali and Narasaraopet. Meanwhile, no new cases were recorded in the district on Friday, and the overall tally remained at 461.

Guntur rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao inspected the four villages to review the containment efforts that have been expedited after detection of first patient. As many as 74 primary and secondary contacts of the patients from Timmapuram and Edlapadu were shifted to quarantine centres; in Penumaka, 55 contacts were traced and quarantined.

Vijaya Rao instructed the police to implement lockdown norms and urged the public to cooperate with the district officials by staying indoors. According to information, three cases were reported in the district on Tuesday, six on Wednesday and 13 on Thursday.

Survey resumes in Tenali

Tenali municipality has kicked-off the fifth round of a survey to identify people with fever, cold and other symptoms of coronavirus. The move came amid detection of six infectees recently in Ithanagar, Pandurangapet, Nazerpet and Sultanabad, areas which have since been declared containment zones.

More than 80 ANMs and Asha workers, along with ward volunteers, have been engaged in the door-to-door survey.