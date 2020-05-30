STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police recover 823 Kgs of tobacco, pan masala in Visakhapatnam

Sabbavaram police were searching vehicles on the highway based on a tip-off following which they caught the lorry.

Published: 30th May 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 10:40 AM

Tobacco

Image of tobacco used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By ANI

VISAKHAPATNAM: As much as 823 kilograms of tobacco and pan masala have been recovered from a lorry in Sabbavaram area of Visakhapatnam on Friday, said Sabbavaram Circle Inspector Chandrasekhar.

According to police, a lorry was moving from Rayagada of Odisha to Gali Bhimavaram via Pendurti. Sabbavaram police were searching vehicles on the highway based on a tip-off following which they caught the lorry. They seized the lorry and tobacco bags.

An FIR has been registered in the matter, Chandrasekhar informed. The driver has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

"We sent our SI and other staff on the highway for checking vehicles, as we had received some credible information. A lorry was coming from Pendurti side. It was loaded with husk bags. At the bottom, a tarpaulin was laid and there were 30 bags of 'Khaini' and Gutka beneath that. We enquired from the driver and cleaner," said Chandrasekhar.

"They went to Rayagada three days ago to unload logs at JK paper mills. There the driver met with a person known to him. He asked to transport Khaini and Gutka. The driver and his friend loaded Gutka bags at a rice mill. They were supposed to unload at Gali Bhimavaram but were caught. 30 bags contain 823 kg of Khaini and Gutka have been recovered," he added.

