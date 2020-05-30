Rs 2,978-cr road work tenders sent to panel for scrutiny

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As per the policy of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, tender documents related to the development of State highways and major district roads to be taken up in the State with the New Development Bank (NDB) assistance were sent to the Judicial Preview Commission (JPC) for scrutiny.

The government had accorded administrative sanction for Rs 2,978.51 crore to take up development of State highways and major district roads in phase-I with NDB aid. To ensure transparency, the documents have been put on the JPC official website www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in and the same will be available till 5 pm on June 5 to raise objections and make comments and suggestions.

Those interested can visit the website and post their views. Once the documents get approval of the JPC, tenders will be invited to finalise the agencies for taking up the NDB works. The Judicial Preview Commission was constituted by the government to scrutinise tenders of all projects worth more than `100 crore. To maintain transparency in tendering process, the JPC will examine the tenders in detail and place them in public domain to get objections, suggestions and comments from people and then give the final clearance.