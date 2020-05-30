STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visually challenged minor booked for violating lockdown in Kurnool

When contacted, Kodumur circle inspector Parthasarathi Reddy said the police registered the case against the group of people at the shop.

Blind student Naga Munappa met Gonegandla Tahslidhar Jayanna on Friday appealing to lift case booked on him.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Kurnool district police have registered a case against a visually challenged minor and his younger brother for violating lockdown restrictions in the Gonegandla Mandal headquarters. The boy was standing in front of a shop to get photocopies of some documents on April 4 when the police arrived and registered a case against him. The issue came to light on Friday when the minor approached the local tahsildar seeking for the case to be lifted.

While the local police claimed they were not aware that the boy is visually challenged, District Superintendent of Police (DSP) K Fakkeerappa said he would conduct an inquiry and take action against the policemen responsible if they are at fault.

On April 4, the 17-year-old from Gonegandla tried to get photocopies to apply for the government’s Rs 1,000 financial assistance scheme. He was a first-year Intermediate student in Kurnool and returned to his hometown due to the lockdown.

When he was outside the shop with his brother, the police asked the shop owner to close the shop as the lockdown was in force. Besides the shop owner, the two boys and three others were booked under Section 188 of the IPC (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and their mobile phones seized. 

They were told to report at the police station the next day, and when the boy went there, the police returned his mobile phone but did not heed his request to annul the case against him. They suggested that he go to court instead. “My repeated requests fell on deaf ears. I pleaded saying I would not be able to get a government job if booked, but they did not budge,” the boy told TNIE. On Friday, he met Mandal Tahslidhar K Jayanna and sought help. 

Kurnool Visually Challenged lockdown violation police andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
