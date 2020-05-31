STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh records 110 fresh cases, two deaths in last 24 hours

According to the Bulletin, 9,370 samples were tested from Saturday 9 am to Sunday 9 am of which the fresh cases emerged.

Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases

Yanamalakuduru panchayat sanitation staff clear garbage without wearing masks and gloves at Yanamalakuduru in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded 110 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the tally to 3,571. Two deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours taking the toll in the State to 62. One each death was reported from Chittoor and Krishna districts.

Of the 110 fresh cases, 12 are people who other States, the Media Bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said on Sunday.

A total of 51 persons got discharged from hospitals across the State after their recovery in the past 24 hours. This takes the total number of recovered persons to 2,332 while the active cases stand at 1177.

The active cases include 111 Foreign Returnees and 221 persons from other States.

Meanwhile, the number of samples so far in the State stood at 3,72,748 while the tests per million stand at 6,980.

Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases covid-19
Coronavirus
