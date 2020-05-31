COVID-19 count breaches 700 mark in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool district breached 700-mark with eight new coronavirus positive cases being reported in the district on Saturday. With the discharge of 585 persons after recovery, there are 92 active cases in the district. As many as 23 persons died of coronavirus so far.

District nodal officer Dr Sridevi said that they have collected 31,200 swab samples from persons with symptoms of coronavirus and they are awaiting test results of 900 samples. She claimed that Kurnool showed one of the best recovery rates in the State.

Meanwhile, people are scared that the positive cases might increase with the resumption of transport services and opening of shops. District Collector G Veerapandian directed the officials concerned to educate public about the precautionary measures to be taken to keep coronavirus at bay. ANMs, Asha and health workers distributed 12 lakh pamphlets on coronavirus precautionary measures to all households. The civic staff sprayed sodium hypochlorite solution in all areas of the city.

3 more cases in Prakasam

Ongole: Three new cases were reported in Prakasam district on Saturday, taking the count to 83. A 32-year-old man from Vetapalem, a 25-year-old man from Tripuranthakam an