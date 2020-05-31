STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Largest’ tumour removed from man’s stomach

The largest tumour was diagnosed as mantle cell lymphoma in biopsy.

Surgery

Elective surgeries account for about 50 per cent of revenues for hospitals in normal business conditions. (For representational purposes)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As impossible as it may seem, a 35-year-old patient from Prakasam district had a tumour measuring 21x19x13 cm, said to be the world’s largest (as per medical records), removed from his small intestine. The largest tumour was diagnosed as mantle cell lymphoma in biopsy. Gastroenterologist Dr Karthik Babu Perumallu of Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospitals, made it to the Limca Book of Records for conducting the rare surgery. Dr P Ramesh Babu, MD of Ramesh Hospitals, complimented the doctor for the feat.  

