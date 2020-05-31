On anniversary, confident Jagan asks people to compare his government with TDP rule

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating his commitment for the welfare of the people, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave the progress report on the first anniversary of his government on Saturday. The CM, who used to say he treats the election manifesto as his Bible, Quran and Gita, said that 90 per cent of the poll promises were fulfilled in just one year.

Addressing people through videoconference, Jagan drew a comparative picture of his government and the previous TDP regime. He did not mince words when he described the previous regime as “self-centric and least bothered about the welfare of people”. Jagan said in his political life, that begun 11 years ago as an MP in 2009, he had interacted with lakhs of people across the State to understanding their problems.“Those interactions have raised several questions in my mind. I saw the poor and downtrodden bereft of proper education and health services, I found government hospitals and schools in worst condition, the result of political apathy and the sorry plight of farmers and insecurity of women with the unchecked liquor business,” Jagan said and added as a solution to all those problems, the YSRC drafted its two-page election manifesto.

Jagan said in all, he made 129 promises, of which 77 were implemented and 36 are going to be implemented as scheduled, that is 90 per cent of the promises were kept in just one year and the remaining will be implemented soon. Though not promised, another 40 more schemes were implemented. He said he was sending a booklet on his one-year rule to the people to get their feedback. A total `40,627 crore was credited to the accounts of 3.58 crore beneficiaries under various welfare programmes. “Despite the poor economic situation and Covid-19 crisis, we never hesitated to implement welfare programmes,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction that there was no corruption, pilferage, diversion unlike before, and called upon people to ask themselves the difference between his government and the previous government. Jagan found fault with the TDP approaching court against the distribution of government land to the poor in Amaravati. “We are reviving and strengthening government institutions be it schools or hospitals,” Jagan said and elaborated on the Nadu Nedu programme.

Reiterating that his government determined to provide house sites for poor in a saturation mode (29 lakh beneficiaries), Jagan criticised the failure of his predecessor sector by sector. He explained how the government controlled the liquor business, that was given a free hand during the previous regime and how Judicial Preview Commission and reverse tendering have saved `2,200 cr. “Social justice was achieved and BCs, SCs, STs, minorities and women were given their due share in posts and works, including in State cabinet.”