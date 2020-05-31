Six injured as two groups clash in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Six persons were injured in a clash between two groups at Ramapuram village in Vetapalem mandal on Saturday. According to police, there are two groups in the fishermen community of the village.

One group has owing allegiance to YSRC leader and former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan, while the other group members are supporters of MLA Karanam Balaram.

While one group was returning from Chirala after taking part in YSRC government one-year rule celebrations, the other group attacked it. Having learnt about the attack, Chirala Rural CI Venkateswarlu rushed to the spot with a strong force and brought the situation under control. A police picket was set up in the village to thwart further clashes between the two groups.

The injured were shifted to Chirala Area Hospital. “Clashes between the two groups of the village are quite common. We rushed to the spot soon after hearing the news and brought the situation under control. Cases were registered against both the groups,” Chirala DSP Jayarama Subba Reddy told TNIE.

Four hurt in group clash at Patamata

Vijayawada: Four persons were injured in a clash between two groups near Sanathnagar under Patamata police station limits on Saturday evening. Circle Inspector R Suresh Reddy said Thota Sandeep and KTM Pandu were rivals. Followers of the two attacked each other with sticks and stones. More than 30 persons belonging to the two groups took part in the clash. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Tension prevailed in the locality for sometime following the group clash. A case was registered against the two groups. The injured were admitted to hospital.