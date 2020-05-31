Thundershowers likely in Andhra Pradesh till June 3

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rainfall occurred at some places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, while Jangamaheswarapuram recorded the highest temperature of 44.2 degree Celsius in the State on Saturday. Nandyal and Tirupati also recorded the day temperature as high as 43 degree Celsius. Nandigama, Anantapur and Kadapa recorded 42.4 degree Celsius, Kurnool 42.6, Vijayawada 42, Nellore 40.7 and Kavali 40.8. Visakhapatnam recorded the lowest temperature of 35.1 degree Celsius.

A woman draining out rainwater that entered her house with a vessel in Holagunda of Kurnool district on Saturday | express

According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places in the State till June 3. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in the State from June 1 to 3. According to the IMD, a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea during the next few days. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during subsequent two days and may intensify further.

Relief as rain lashes kurnool dist

Kurnool: People of Kurnool heaved a sigh of relief from sweltering heat as the clouds opened up in the district late Friday night. The rain continued up to early Saturday. Unable to withstand the heavy winds that followed, hundreds of electric poles collapsed and several huts were damaged in villages. The people came out and danced in joy as rainfall was recorded at Adoni, Mantralayam, Yemmiganur, Kurnool, Banaganapalle, Srisailam, Nandikotkur, Kodumur, Nandyal and Dhone. As per meteorological dept, Belagal mandal recorded heavy rainfall with 99.6 mm, while the average rainfall in the district was recorded as 17 mm. The weatherman, however, said day temperature is set to rise after the sudden rainfall. Meanwhile, Animal Husbandry department deputy director Venkata Ramanaiah said the rain claimed lives of 50 sheep and goats.