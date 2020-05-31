YSRC caused mass destruction in its one year rule, says Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of causing mass destruction in the State during its one-year rule, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has said that it has no moral right to celebrate the occasion, considering its ‘miserable failure’ to fulfil its countless promises made to the people.

In a series of tweets with the hashtag #1YearOfMassDestruction, Naidu on Saturday stated that the destruction commenced with demolition of Praja Vedika. Jagan had pushed all sections of people into a deeper crisis. Thousands of Amaravati farmers were punished though they sacrificed their lands for the capital city construction. Kurnool is in the grip of coronavirus.

Farmers are struggling. Construction workers have been rendered jobless. Educated youth are suffering due to lack of job opportunities. Amid such crisis, how can the YSRC organise one-year rule celebrations? he asked.