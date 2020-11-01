Andhra pradesh government continuing its ruthless tactics: TDP general-secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has accused the YSRC government of continuing its "ruthless tactics" against the women agitators from Amaravati capital. He said the women agitators were not afraid of the lathi blows, guns and restrictions of the government.

The women from the capital will continue their protests to sound the final death knell for Jagan Mohan Reddy's "oppressive rule", he claimed. In a statement, Lokesh asserted that the farmers, women and young agitators would see to it that Amaravati will continue to be the one and only capital of the State.