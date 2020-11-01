STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central team to assess flood and rain damage in Andhra Pradesh

The inter-ministerial team from the Centre headed by Rakesh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is likely to visit the state anytime between November 4 to 11. 

Andhra flood

Flood water enters residential areas and crops inundated at Yanamalakuduru in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

During its visit, it will assess the situation at the rain and flood affected areas, and recommend allocation of additional funds and whether the disaster can be considered to be of 'severe' nature. The team consists of representatives from Agriculture, Finance (Department of Expenditure), Jal Shakti (Department of Water Resources), Power, Road Transport and Highways and Rural Development.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting that a Central team be sent to Andhra Pradesh to enumerate the losses caused by torrential rains and floods, while seeking Rs 1,000 crore as immediate flood relief.

In the letter, the CM said the state experienced heavy rains from October 9 to 13 under the influence of deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, which  paralysed normal life. Standing crops and roads were damaged and transportation system was hit.

Fourteen people were killed in rain-related incidents and, as per preliminary estimates, the loss was put at Rs 4,500 crore. Meanwhile, the final report of the losses have been prepared with all the affected district administrations submitting the details of losses to crops (agriculture and horticulture), allied sectors and infrastructure.  

