Praja Sankalpa Yatra: YSR Congress to take people's feedback on initiative's anniversary

According to him, the village secretariats have been introduced and village volunteers were recruited to take governance to the doorstep of the people.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Coinciding with the three years of the Praja Sankalpa Yatra, YSR Congress leaders and activists will visit the people across the State from November 6 for 10 days to get their feedback on the success of the various welfare schemes being implemented by the YS  Jagan Mohan Reddy government over the past one-and-a-half years.

Disclosing this to the media here on Saturday, advisor to the State government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said remarkable changes have been brought about in the State by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the past 18 months, which would have taken three or four years to achieve.

It was on November 6, 2017, that Jagan began his Praja Sankalpa Yatra and the mass contact programme had given an insight to him on the plight of the people. This was reflected in the party manifesto, which was translated into welfare schemes.

According to him, the village secretariats have been introduced and village volunteers were recruited to take governance to the doorstep of the people. Over 50 lakh farmers have got input subsidy directly into their accounts under the Rythu Bharosa programme.

Reverse tendering was introduced for effective work at lesser cost and 100 per cent transfer of money transparently, he pointed out. Lambasting TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for messing up entire system and leavings hundreds of crores worth debts to the State, Sajjala said the opposition was going to court against any good thing that government wanted to do,  be it providing housing to the poor or introducing English medium at the primary school level.

He said all the schemes were introduced with family and village as a unit. “Jagan wanted the poor to become educated and come up in life and hence introduced English medium in the primary school level, which was also opposed by Naidu claiming that mother tongue was being neglected. In fact, Telugu is being given equal importance.

Amma Vodi and Nadu-Nedu besides other programmes are in place for education of the poor,” he explained. Sajjala said revolutionary changes were also being brought in the health sector with 2,000 diseases being covered in the Arogyasri programme. He said wellness centres were set up as referral points to link them with super-speciality hospitals.

