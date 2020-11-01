STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State Formation Day to be celebrated today in Andhra Pradesh

Later, the Chief Minister will address a video conference with district collectors and SPs.

Published: 01st November 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will unfurl the National Flag on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh State Formation Day at his Camp Office in Tadepalli at 9 am on Sunday. After rendering the ‘Maa Telugu Thalli’ song, the Chief Minister will pay tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu and Telugu Thalli, and receive the guard of honour.

Later, the Chief Minister will address a video conference with district collectors and SPs.  Ministers belonging to various districts, district incharge ministers, district collectors and SPs will watch the State-level programme through video conference.  

After the event, the programmes of respective districts will start. In case, the district ministers are not available for various reasons, the respective district in-charge ministers will receive the guard of honour.   

In New Delhi, the Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan will receive the guard of honour and later garland the portrait of Amarajeevi Potti Sreeramulu. Those who participate in various cultural programmes on the occasion, will observe COVID-19 guidelines. 

