TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu tells IIT students to develop Vision-2050 for country's growth 

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday gave a clarion call to the youths to imagine and visualise, adapt and innovate to transform India in the next 30 years.

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday gave a clarion call to the youths to imagine and visualise, adapt and innovate to transform India in the next 30 years. He underlined the need to develop Vision 2050 not only for one’s personal growth, but also for the country’s growth through individual and collective contributions.

Addressing Alankar 2020, IIT Bombay's Global Leadership Summit with the theme 'Order in Chaos' organised by Shailesh J Mehta School of Management, he lauded the organisers for selecting a theme, which is  relevant to India and the world amid COVID-19.

Exhorting them to think ahead of their times, Naidu said the youths will have to develop a ‘mega mindset’ and prioritise tasks as per local, regional and global importance. To make the IT boom possible in Hyderabad, Naidu said he visited the US.

"Microsoft founder Bill Gates didn’t want to meet me. Finally, Gates gave me five minutes time, which turned into a 45-minute interaction," he recalled. Once Microsoft came to Hitech City, all major IT giants followed and made Hyderabad what it is today.

To make a vision come true, one should have patience, persuasion and perseverance, he said. Writer Javed Akhtar, BARC former director Anil Khakodkar, Sam Pitroda and Arvind Panagariya also spoke.

