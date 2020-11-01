Time for clearing BPS applications extended again

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department has once again extended the time for disposing of the Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) applications, till November 30. The MAUD department had issued a notification inviting applications under BPS in January 2019, to regularise unauthorised structures and those built in deviation of the approved plan.

The department, which first had given 90 days to file applications, extended it till August 31, 2019, to file applications due to requests for extension and also lesser than expected response. For clearing the applications, the department first extended the time till April 30, 2020. The second extension was given till October 31, 2020.

MAUD secretary J Syamala Rao issued another extension order giving till November 30 to dispose of the applications. The officials said that several applications were pending to be cleared either due to shortfall of documents or other reasons.