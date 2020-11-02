STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh govt will overcome all hurdles to three-capital decision: Minister Kurasala Kannababu

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Kannababu said Amaravati agitation was against development of North Andhra and Rayalaseema. 

Published: 02nd November 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Sunday said the three-capital decision was taken to spur development of all three regions of the State. Though some vested interests were trying to stall it, the government will overcome the hurdles, he asserted.

Speaking at the State Formation Day celebrations here, the minister said executive capital at Vizag will ensure development of North Andhra. “Telugu people are known for their fighting spirit. Despite obstacles, the State is marching ahead in the development path,” he observed. 

Kannababu said 4,457 acres of government and assigned land will be acquired for distribution of house sites to 2.53 lakh beneficiaries in the district. Light metro project with `14,000 crore and modern tram project with `7,000 crore will come up in Vizag. 

Minister for tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said government land will be utilised for development works in the district. He said tourism facilities in Visakhapatnam will be developed so as to make it  the best city in the world. 

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Kannababu said Amaravati agitation was against development of North Andhra and Rayalaseema. 

He pointed out that the TDP failed to get funds for Polavaram even when it was part of the NDA government. He blamed Naidu for the present situation of the national project. Naidu gave priority to his interests over that of the State and accepted the Centre’s special package and failed to submit revised estimates of the project. Although Polavaram was declared a national project, the previous TDP government took it over from the Centre and failed to complete it, he said and accused the previous TDP government of “crippling the State finances”. 

Comments(1)

  • Vitthal
    When all the countries and all the states in the world have only one capital, why Andhra Pradesh alone should have 3 capitals? Is it because the voters have elected factionists, tughlaks and landgrabbers?
    8 hours ago reply
