Andhra Pradesh is poised to become one of India’s best states: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan offered floral tribute to the portrait of Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of the AP Formation Day, at a programme held in the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.In his message on the occasion, Governor said Andhra Pradesh is blessed with abundant natural resources, fertile land, river basins, extensive canal system and conducive climatic conditions for agriculture.

He said apart from having the second longest coastline in the country and being one of the largest producers of marine products, the State is equipped with abundant human capital with huge potential, progressive attitude and high level of entrepreneurship aptitude. Referring to the business-friendly policies and robust physical, social and industrial infrastructure, Harichandan said he was confident that the State will become one of the best states in the country.

“The government is committed to providing water supply for domestic, irrigation and industrial use and improving infrastructure right from Anganwadi centres to higher education institutions as well as upgrading infrastructure from primary health care centres to super speciality hospitals,” he said.