Andhra Pradesh set to achieve rapid growth overcoming all hurdles, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that the State will forge ahead overcoming all hurdles being created by vested interests and manipulators.Greeting the people of the State through a video conference on the occasion of AP State Formation Day after hoisting the national flag and paying floral tributes to the statue of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu, whose sacrifice after 58 days of indefinite fast resulted in the formation of separate Telugu State - Andhra and then Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister said it is time to review what progress was achieved all these years and decide on the future course of action.

“Our State is the result of the sacrifice of many and they should be inspiration for betterment of the society for the golden future of all of us. But among all States, Andhra Pradesh has suffered the most,” he said.

Even now, 33 per cent of the population in the State are illiterate and nearly 85 per cent are below the poverty line. About 90 lakh women are struggling for survival. One crore acres of land need irrigation facility and 32 lakh poor families in the State are looking for roof of their own, he said.

People are still selling their properties for health and education of their children. “All these remind us of our duty,” the Chief Minister said, while assuring to fulfil his responsibilities for the rapid economic growth of the State.

Jagan said during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, he interacted with people and understood their plight, aspirations and studied the needs for development of agriculture, health, education and irrigation. “When we came to power, we focused on all these issues in a realistic perspective. We went ahead with a dream to transform our villages for better and bring about changes in the system for betterment of all Telugu people,” he said, highlighting the initiatives taken in the last 16 months for the welfare of people.

Now, a village with a population of 2,000 has a secretariat with 12-member staff for different services, a volunteer for every 50 households for door delivery of government services, a government English medium school getting renovated under Naadu Nedu scheme and construction of YSR Village Clinic with 51 types of medicines manned by an ANM and an Asha worker, which also doubles as Arogyasri referral.

The villages have Rythu Bharosa Kendras now, where farmers’ needs for seeds and fertilisers and procurement of their produce at a remunerative price are taken care of and shortly the villages will have Janata Bazaars, he elaborated. Stating that like never in the history, education, health and medical, agriculture and welfare programmes are being implemented in the State taking village as a unit for the last 16 months, the Chief Minister said steps have been taken in the direction of providing good governance in the State. Unscrupulous elements with a selfish agenda are openly disregarding the Constitution and laws and resorting to mud-slinging against the government, he said. Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, MP Nandigam Suresh, government advisors Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, GVD Krishnamohan, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and others were present.