STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to push for acceptance of RCE at 2017-18 PL at Polavaram project meet today

However, the MoF, on October 12 this year, made it clear that funding would be given to only the irrigation component that too as per the RCE at the 2013-14 PL for 2010-11 work quantities.

Published: 02nd November 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram project

Polavaram project (Photo |EPS)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three major aspects the State government is likely to raise in the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) meeting, scheduled on Monday, are seeking confirmation of the revised cost estimates (RCE) at the 2017-18 price level (PL), unconditional release of pending reimbursements as the issue of RCE in all likelihood has to go to the Union Cabinet if the price level has to be revised, and pointing out that the water supply component is included in the national project funding. 

Sources in the Water Resources Department said that a presentation would be made in which the officials are expected to inform that the RCE at the 2017-18 PL was submitted at the repeated requests of Polavaram Project Authority. Sources added that the officials would push for the 2017-18 PL, which was sought by the PPA and later approved and recommended by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and Revised Cost Committee (RCC) of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS). 

“We will prevail upon the PPA to inform the MoJS that the RCE at 2017-18 PL should be considered. The MoJS is responsible to get the investment clearance from the Centre. So, it will have to recommend the latest rates for the Polavaram national project execution,” a senior official explained. 

If the PPA agrees to recommend the 2017-18 PL, it will be sent to the MoJS, which in turn will forward it to the Union Ministry of Finance (MoF). However, the MoF is bound by the Union Cabinet resolution passed in March, 2017, which stated that the Centre would provide 100 per cent of the remaining cost of the irrigation component of the project for the costs as on April 1, 2014. 

For the record, the State government has sent four cost projections - RCE at 2013-14 PL for Approved Quantities of 2010-11, RCE at 2017-18 PL for Approved Quantities of 2010-11, RCE at 2013-14 for Revised Quantities and RCE at 2017-18 PL for Revised Quantities -- to the Central Water Commission in 2017 and 2018, as sought by it. The quantities changed due to change in the scope of work and due to the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. In February, 2019, the Technical Advisory Committee approved the RCE of Rs 30,610 crore (including power component which is not included in the Central funding) at the 2013-14 PL for 2010-11 quantities and the RCE of Rs 55,548 crore at the 2017-18 PL for Revised Quantities. In March this year, the Revised Cost Committee (RCC) pruned the RCE at the 2013-14 PL for 2010-11 quantities to Rs 28,919 crore and the RCE at the 2017-18 PL for Revised Quantities to Rs 47,725.75 crore, and forwarded the same to the MoF.

However, the MoF, on October 12 this year, made it clear that funding would be given to only the irrigation component that too as per the RCE at the 2013-14 PL for 2010-11 work quantities. It pegged the cost at Rs 20,398.61 crore after deducting drinking water component and power component from Rs 28,919 crore. The MoF’s communication was based on the March 15, 2017 Union Cabinet resolution that said the Centre would bear only the irrigation component as per the cost as on April 1, 2014. The Union Cabinet also said that no Central funding would be provided beyond the cost as on April 1, 2014, due to change in the scope or prices. It also said that additional cost of land acquisition, beyond the one that has already been included in the 2010-11 assessment cost of Rs 16,010 crore, would be restricted. 

Though the Union Cabinet in May, 2014, passed a resolution that it would bear all further expenses, the MoF has taken the March, 2017 resolution as the operative decision as the State government did not raise any objection to it and, in fact, thanked the Centre immediately after the Cabinet announcement. 
“So, for the MoF to consider the latest rates, the MoJS has to recommend investment clearance for the 2017-18 PL and send the same to the Cabinet for approval. The MoF has to follow what the Cabinet decides,” another official explained. 

As it appears imminent that the RCE goes to the Union Cabinet once again, the process for which is expected to take time and efforts, the officials have decided to seek unconditional release of pending cost reimbursements in the meantime so that the project execution remains unaffected. The State officials have already started pursuing the matter with the MoJS in New Delhi and are also expected to raise it in Monday’s meeting. “The communication on October 12 was the first time that the MoF put a condition that subsequent reimbursements would be made only after confirmation of the RCE at the 2013-14 PL. It will be a long road ahead for getting the RCE approved at the costs cleared by the Central Water Commission, PPA, Revised Cost Committee of MoJS.  So, we will ask for unconditional release of reimbursements until the issue of RCE approval is cleared,” another official said. 

Another point the State would make in the PPA meeting is regarding the drinking water component. The MoF, in its letter dated October 12, said that as per the RCE at the 2013-14 PL for 2010-11 quantities, only Rs 20,398.61 crore has to be paid. It removed the drinking water component citing that the Cabinet agreed to fund only irrigation component. However, the State is set to point out that the CWC’s guidelines on national project funding state that drinking water component is included in Central funding. 

“What is not included is the transmission system that would be exclusively required for water supply. We are not taking up any exclusive network for it. So, drinking water supply component can’t be omitted,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polavaram Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp