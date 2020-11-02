STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Federation writes to PPA seeking RCE nod

As the project is the lifeline of AP, a massive unrest would be created if the project remains in a limbo for want of funds.

Polavaram Irrigation Project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Water Users Associations Federation (APSWUAF) has written a letter to Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), which has scheduled a meeting on Monday to discuss the issue of revised cost estimates of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP), urging it to recommend to Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and Union Ministry of Finance to approve RCE of Rs 55,548.87 crore at 2017-18 PL. 

In the letter addressed to the chief executive officer (CEO) of the PPA, president of APSWUAF Alla Venkata Gopala Krishna Rao said that the project was the lifeline for Andhra Pradesh and that the Centre had agreed to bear the entire cost of the irrigation project. He noted that the technical advisory committee (TAC) approved the RCE at 2017-18 PL of Rs 55,548 crore, which includes the cost of civil works and land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement (LARR). “The escalation of project cost is mainly due to the revision of the LARR Act. This component was also observed by the central secretaries’ teams during their field visit during 2017-18,” Rao pointed out.

As the project is the lifeline of AP, a massive unrest would be created if the project remains in a limbo for want of funds. Rao also requested the PPA to relocate its office from Hyderabad to Rajamahendravaram for effective implementation and monitoring of the progress of the works.

