Four red sander smugglers die of burn injuries following road accident in AP's Kadapa

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Four red sander smugglers died and three others suffered major injuries in a ghastly road mishap on the outskirts of Goturu village in Valluru mandal of Kadapa district in the early hours of Monday.

According to police, a Scorpio vehicle in which four smugglers were illegally transporting red sanders collided head-on with a tipper coming in the opposite direction. The fuel tank ruptured and the entire vehicle went up in flames.

At the same time, another car, believed to be a pilot vehicle of the smugglers coming from behind rammed into the Scorpio. Driver and three others in the Scorpio were burnt alive, while the three occupants of the other car suffered grievous injuries.

Police and fire service personnel rushed to the accident spot and doused the fire using two fire tenders. The injured were shifted to a government hospital. The identity of the victims is yet to be established. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.