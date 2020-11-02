General services resume in Covid hospital in Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: With the number of active coronavirus cases declining steadily, the district medical and health officials have started reinstating the Covid-19 designated hospitals as non-Covid hospitals. General services have resumed in full swing at the area hospital in Palakonda.

Covid nodal officer of Srikakulam Dr Jagannadha Rao said, “The Palakonda area hospital, which was partially converted into a Covid hospital a few months ago, has been reinstated as a non-Covid hospial. The proposal for treating Covid patients at Rajam area hospital has been withdrawn due to declining number of active infections. As many as 146 out of 173 patients are undergoing treatment in two hospitals.”