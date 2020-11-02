STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People taking coronavirus lightly, says Krishna Collector A Md Imtiaz

Krishna collector says residents flouting safety norms led to spike in infections in dist

Published: 02nd November 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz

Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz (File photo| Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district has lately been witnessing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections. In September, the district reported over 400 new cases for eight days, which more than doubled to 19 days between October 1 and 30. District Collector A Md Imtiaz observed lack of Covid-appropriate behaviour was the major reason for the increase. “Many have started taking the situation lightly. Several people, especially those who live on the city outskirts, can be seen without masks and flouting the physical distancing norm. This has been the problem off late,” he said.

The spike in Covid-19 cases is despite the district administration conducting awareness drives, distributing masks for free, collecting fines for violation of Covid-19 norms and appealing to people through social media to follow precautionary measures. “The positivity rate in Krishna district has remained at seven to eight per cent since the beginning. A few weeks ago, we were happy that the numbers were finally coming down. But due to people’s irresponsible behaviour, they are going up again,” the collector observed.

Meanwhile, health commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar has said the situation is not worrisome. “Yes the numbers are increasing, but the activities have also increased. Transportation has resumed and offices have opened. So the numbers were expected to rise. Since testing and treatment are being done properly, there is nothing to worry about.” On the possibility of the second wave hitting the state, he observed: “We are not looking at a second wave in any of the districts. The fluctuations are common. Other states have experienced the same situation. But it cannot be termed as second wave.” Also, the collector said the administration is trying to come up with stricter ways to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed by the residents.

