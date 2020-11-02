STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Procession held in Tirumala after 228 days

This is the first time in the history of Tirumala that the processional deities were kept inside the temple for such a long duration. 

Published: 02nd November 2020 07:44 AM

After long gap of 238 days the processional deity was brought out from the temple on Sundsy afternoon.

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Much to the delight of the devotees, Lord Malayappa Swamy, along with His two Consorts, was taken out from the temple on Sunday afternoon for Arjitha Brahmotsavams conducted in Vaibhavotsava Mandapam next to the Rambageecha Guest House after a long gap of 228 days. The processional deities were not taken out for any ritual, including the vahana sevas during the Brahmotsavams, to avoid congregation of people in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the first time in the history of Tirumala that the processional deities were kept inside the temple for such a long duration. Following the spread of Covid-19 and the lockdown, Tirumala temple was closed for darshan on March 20 and all the rituals were held in Ekantham by the temple priests. Following unlock guidelines, after three days of trial run adhering to social distance norm, darshan of Lord Venkateswara resumed on June 11.

Even as the devotees were allowed to have darshan, though less in number, the processional deities were not taken out even for vahana sevas during the Salakatla and Navaratri Brahmotsavams celebrated this year. All the vahana sevas and Chakrasnanam were performed in Ekantham during the Brahmotsavams.
Meanwhile, bowing to the demand of the devotees, the TTD announced to resume a few arjitha sevas virtually inside Srivari temple from November second week. 

TTD on Sunday observed Dolotsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavams and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva on an experimental basis at Srivari temple. The TTD also commenced preparations for release of online tickets for the above arjitha sevas from November second week. For Srivari darshan, arjitha seva ticket holders have to separately purchase `300 special darshan tickets. 

