Andhra Pradesh High Court stays online inter admission process till November 10

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday issued interim orders staying the online process of Intermediate admissions in junior colleges in the State till November 10.The High Court, which heard the writ petitions filed by the Central Andhra Junior College Managements’ Association president Kolli Brahmaiah, Sai Geetanjali Junior College correspondent V Durga Srinivasa Prasad and others, issued the stay orders till November 10.

The petitioners contended that the admissions should be conducted in the same manner held earlier and the online admission process adopted now is unscientific. The counsels representing the petitioners informed the court that the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) officials announced the online admission process in private and unaided junior colleges at a press meet held on October 20 without issuing a Government Order in this regard.

They faurther told the court that there was no clarity on admissions with respect to students coming under the reservation category and students were also deprived of selecting their college during online admissions. The counsels argued that online admissions were not justified.

Justice M Venkataramana said students will select the college of their choice during admissions and asked the BIE officials about the rule under which the new online admission process was taken up. Serving notices on Principal Secretaries of School/Higher Education, Secretary of BIE and others directing them to respond to the petitions, the High Court posted the matter to November 10.