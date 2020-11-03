STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP High Court dismisses implead pleas on capital issue

Several supplementary petitions were filed before the Court challenging the government order to construct a guest house on 30-acre land in Visakhapatnam.

Published: 03rd November 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Monday dismissed the implead petitions filed by petitioners seeking stay on the construction of a guest house in Visakhapatnam as part of the government’s move to make it executive capital.  The Bench of High Court Chief Justice J K Maheshwari, Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy, hearing the implead petitions, said that the court cannot issue orders staying the construction of the guest house when no budgetary allocations were made and no plan was prepared for the constructing the guest house.

The Bench, however, asked the government to place before it the draft plan of the guest house. Once the draft plan was placed before it, the petitioners can once again approach the High Court if they have any objections against the plan, the Bench said and made it clear that it can pass any orders only after going through the draft plan.

Several supplementary petitions were filed before the Court challenging the government order to construct a guest house on 30-acre land in Visakhapatnam. Posting the petitions for further hearing to October 12, the Bench said the petitioners, whose implead petitions were dismissed, can come back to the court if they feel that the guest house is part of the government plans to shift the capital, after the draft plan is submitted. 

The court also dismissed the implead petitions filed by advocates from Rayalaseema and North Coastal Andhra challenging the three capital proposal of the government. In the petition challenging the proposed shifting of capital, several implead petitions were filed — some supporting the government move and some opposing it — and the court dismissed them saying they cannot be taken up for hearing at the present juncture.

Viveka case: CBI files petition in HC
Vijayawada: The CBI, which is probing the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, on Monday filed a petition in the High Court seeking orders to the Magistrate of Pulivendula court to hand over the records pertaining to the case. The Magistrate was not handing over the records stating that it did not had any orders from High Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP High Court
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp