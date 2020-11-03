AP High Court dismisses implead pleas on capital issue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Monday dismissed the implead petitions filed by petitioners seeking stay on the construction of a guest house in Visakhapatnam as part of the government’s move to make it executive capital. The Bench of High Court Chief Justice J K Maheshwari, Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy, hearing the implead petitions, said that the court cannot issue orders staying the construction of the guest house when no budgetary allocations were made and no plan was prepared for the constructing the guest house.

The Bench, however, asked the government to place before it the draft plan of the guest house. Once the draft plan was placed before it, the petitioners can once again approach the High Court if they have any objections against the plan, the Bench said and made it clear that it can pass any orders only after going through the draft plan.

Several supplementary petitions were filed before the Court challenging the government order to construct a guest house on 30-acre land in Visakhapatnam. Posting the petitions for further hearing to October 12, the Bench said the petitioners, whose implead petitions were dismissed, can come back to the court if they feel that the guest house is part of the government plans to shift the capital, after the draft plan is submitted.

The court also dismissed the implead petitions filed by advocates from Rayalaseema and North Coastal Andhra challenging the three capital proposal of the government. In the petition challenging the proposed shifting of capital, several implead petitions were filed — some supporting the government move and some opposing it — and the court dismissed them saying they cannot be taken up for hearing at the present juncture.

Viveka case: CBI files petition in HC

Vijayawada: The CBI, which is probing the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, on Monday filed a petition in the High Court seeking orders to the Magistrate of Pulivendula court to hand over the records pertaining to the case. The Magistrate was not handing over the records stating that it did not had any orders from High Court.