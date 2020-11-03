AP reports less than 2,000 new infections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Less than 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the state on Monday. As recoveries on the day crossed 3,000, active cases stands at a little over 22,500.According to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, another 64,581 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am, out of which 1,916 cases emerged. District-wise, West Godavari topped the table with 426 fresh infections, followed by 354 in East Godavari; the remaining districts reported less than 200 positives.

Five districts, including Krishna that has been reporting more than 400 new cases over the past few days, saw a surge of less than 100. The lowest one-day spike of 22 infections was observed in Kurnool. In Visakhapatnam, where 105 more people tested positive, the overall positives climbed to 56,000. On the other hand, 3,033 people were cured and discharged from hospitals on the day, which took the overall recoveries to 7.98 lakh. This brought down the active cases to 22,538.

Four districts have less than 1,000 active cases with Nellore being the lowest (115) even as four other districts -- East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur and Krishna--contribute more than half to the total count. Meanwhile, 13 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus taking the toll to 6,719.

Three each casualties were reported from Anantapur and Krishna districts, and one each from Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Prakasam, Srikakulam and West Godavari. No death was reported from Kurnool, Nellore, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts during the 24-hour period.