AP sticks to its guns on RCE at 2017-18 price 

VIJAYAWADA: Standing its grounds, the State government sought confirmation of the revised cost estimates (RCE) at 2017-18 price level for the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP), in the meeting held with the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) in Hyderabad on Monday. Engineer-in-Chief C Narayana Reddy, after the meeting, said the PPA has responded positively to State demand for its intervention to convince the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti for the same.

“We have clearly explained the State government’s stand on the issue to the PPA. We insisted on the second revised cost estimate at 2017-18 price level,” Narayana Reddy explained. Stating that the State government is only the executing authority, he said any decision on the entire issue is being taken by the PPA and it is its responsibility to convince the ministry of water resources and get the necessary funding for the project at second revised cost estimates, ie, `47,725.75 crore.

According to sources, the State government, putting forth its arguments before the PPA, reminded it that Polavaram Project is a national project and completing it is the responsibility of the Centre. It is one of the main provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, the State officials said. It was brought to the notice of the PPA that while declaring Polavaram Irrigation Project as a national project, it was clearly stated that the cost incurred on the project prior to 2014 will be treated as State government’s share. In 2016, execution of the project was given to the State, which means the State government is only the executing authority.

Now, the Centre insisting on the price levels of 2013-14 for the project is not proper, they said while pointing out the PPA and CWC have already agreed to the Revised Cost Estimates and questioned how justified it is to go back on it.Further, the officials pointed out that as per the CWC guidelines on national project funding, the drinking water component is included in the Central funding.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday wrote a detailed letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to prevail upon the Finance Ministry to approve the project’s revised cost estimates at 2017-18 price level. Jagan pointed out that the Finance Ministry’s decision to cap the funding to Polavaram Irrigation Project was not only against AP Reorganisation Act, but also unrealistic. The Chief Minister is expected to meet the Prime Minister to discuss the issue soon.

State’s arguments at PPA meeting

State govt is only the executing authority of the national project

It is PPA’s responsibility to convince the Centre and get funding at second revised cost estimates, `47,725.75 crore

Completing the national project is the responsibility of the Centre

It is one of the main provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act

While declaring PIP a national project, it was stated that the cost incurred prior to 2014 will be treated as State share

Centre insisting on the Price Levels of 2013-14 is not proper

PPA and CWC have agreed to the second Revised Cost Estimates of the national project and going back from the same is questionable

The controversy

The PPA meeting was held in the backdrop of a recent controversy that broke out after the Department of Expenditure under the Union Finance Ministry sent an office note to the Polavaram Project Authority, suggesting that the latter accept the revised cost estimate at 2013-14 price level, amounting to just about `20,398.61 crore

Rs 20,398.61 cr Revised cost estimate at 2013-14 price level

Rs 55,656.87 cr RCE at 2017-18 price level