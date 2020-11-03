STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MoF to reimburse Rs 2,234 crore to AP sans any riders

The PPA will forward the same to AP.

Polavaram project

Polavaram project (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a relief to the State government, which has found itself in a tight corner over reimbursement of the funds spent on the Polavaram Irrigation Project, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has agreed to reimburse Rs 2,234.288 crore to AP through the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) without insisting on the condition that the cost of the project would be considered at the 2013-14 price level as resolved in the Union Cabinet meeting on March 15, 2017.

According to sources, in a communication to the Department of Water Resources, the MoF stated that in view of the request made by the State government and the larger interests in expediting capital expenditure, it has no objection for the release of the amount (Rs 2,234.288 crore) for the Polavaram project without any conditionalities. However, the exception is only for this time and for any further release of reimbursements, a written confirmation of the PPA on the conditions set forth by the MoF in its earlier communication is a must.

Responding to the proposal from the State government to raise Extra Budgetary Resources (EBR) of Rs 2,234.288 crore for reimbursement of the Polavaram project cost under the Long Term Irrigation Fund (LTIF) from NABARD, the MoF, in a communication to the Water Resources Department on October 12, had set forth a condition -- funding would only be provided to the irrigation component and that too at the price level of 2013-14 as resolved in the Union Cabinet meeting on March 15, 2017.

Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Adityanath Das held discussions with the officials in the Ministry of Jal Shakti in New Delhi in this regard, which in turn forwarded the request to the MoF, seeking the release of the pending reimbursements unconditionally as it may delay the Polavaram project works. Now that the MoF has given the clearance, sources said NABARD will raise the funds, which may take one week and forward them to the PPA through the National Water Development Agency. The PPA will forward the same to AP.

PPA responds positively to AP’s Plea on rce

Vijayawada: The AP government sought confirmation of the revised cost estimates (RCE) of Polavaram project at the 2017-18 price level at the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) meeting held in Hyderabad on Monday. Engineer-in-Chief C Narayana Reddy, after attending the meeting, said the PPA has responded positively to AP’s demand for PPA intervention to convince the Ministry of Jal Shakti in this regard. “We have clearly explained the State government’s stand on the issue to the PPA. We insisted for the acceptance of the second revised cost estimates of the Polavaram project at the 2017-18 price level,” he said.

It’s a one time exception: MoF

The MoF stated that in view of AP’s request, it has no objection for the release of `2,234.288 crore towards the cost reimbursement of Polavaram project without any conditionalities. The exception is only for this time and for any further release of cost reimbursements, a written confirmation of PPA on the conditions set forth by it earlier is a must

