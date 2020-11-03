Operation Muskaan: 447 kids rescued in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As part of Operation Muskaan, Prakasam police on Monday freed 447 children who were employed in various commercial establishments. As per the orders issued by DGP Gautam Sawang and on the directives of district SP Siddharth Kaushal, police officers, in coordination with the labour department and NGOs, took up the drive, and identified and rescued 322 boys and 125 girls, many of whom were orphans and were living on the streets.

“Youngsters are the future wealth of the country. Children should not be allowed to work for any organisation or individual,” the SP said and warned that criminal cases would be booked against anyone who employs kids.