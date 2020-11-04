131 DRDA staff issued notices for misusing Rs 22 crore in Prakasam 

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Recovery notices have been issued to 131 officials and staff of DRDA-Velugu for reportedly misappropriating Rs 22 crore in works related to the roadside plantation, in Prakasam district.In the alleged fraud, which came to light during a social audit, the officials in question misused the funds meant to be spent on providing protection to roadside trees in Yerragondapalem, Markapur, Kanigiri, Kandukur and Besthavaripeta and other areas, by submitting false records, according to officials in the DRDA.

The officials said in the previous TDP regime, the government had taken up works for roadside avenue plantation, tree guard protection and horticulture plantation through NREGS funds. Identification of beneficiaries and grounding of the programme were entrusted to the DRDA-Velugu wing.

Taking this as an advantage, several employees, including area coordinators, assistant programme managers and cluster coordinators, created false records stating that the works were completed, and withdrew the entire amount. During the social audit, fraudulent activities worth Rs 22 crore were identified.

It may be noted that Kandukur MLA Mahidhar Reddy had raised the issue of misuse of NREGS funds in the recent District Review Committee (DRC) meeting, and demanded immediate action against the involved officials.

In the notices issued by DRDA project director J Elisha, the staff were ordered to submit a written explanation in two weeks of receiving the notice or pay the amount immediately. “We have issued recovery/show cause notices to all the employees who were responsible for the misuse of funds. We have ordered them to give explanation or pay the total amount within two weeks. If their explanation is not satisfactory, further course of action will be initiated and disciplinary action will be be taken against them. If necessary, we may exercise the Revenue Recovery Act to recover the funds,” Elisha told TNIE.

Roadside plantation

In the notices issued by DRDA project director J Elisha, the staff were ordered to submit a written explanation in two weeks of receiving the notice or pay the amount immediately. “If their explanation is not satisfactory, further course of action will be initiated. If necessary, we may exercise the Revenue Recovery Act to recover the funds.”