Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education withdraws permission from 48 colleges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has withdrawn permission to 48 private unaided degree colleges, and regarding certain programs in 61 such colleges from 2020-21. The council has issued show-cause notices to these colleges as they have not obtained affiliation from the respective universities or for making zero/less than 25 percent admissions for the last three years.

The management of these colleges have been directed to submit a written explanation for failing to give admissions to the required number of students and running the colleges without maintenance of institutional and infrastructural standards, before a committee constituted by the council between February 18 and 25 of next year.

The council had submitted a report to the government on October 14, on the basis of which these colleges were denied permissions.