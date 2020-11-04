BJP accuses YSRC, TDP of spreading lies on Polavaram project

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The BJP has drawn up plans to train nearly 1.75 lakh party workers in the State in 30 days. Speaking to mediapersons, BJP general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy said workers from the 175 Assembly constituencies will be imparted training as part of the district and state level training programme.

On the occasion, he accused the YSRC and TDP of spreading lies on Polavaram project to gain political mileage. The BJP would expose them, he said.

The Centre declared Polavaram a national project and was giving funds accordingly. However, the YSRC and TDP were spreading lies. Jagan said before the elections that what was the need to depend on the Centre for Polavaram. Now Jagan wrote a seven-page letter to the Centre. When the Centre released `2,300 crore, it was not highlighted by the YSRC government, he alleged.