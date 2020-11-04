STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Capital cannot be changed once a decision is taken: SC senior advocate on Andhra three capital issue

Shyam Divan said Amaravati was chosen as capital after AP bifurcation and the Centre had extended financial assistance as per the AP Reorganisation Act.

Published: 04th November 2020 09:55 AM

Amravati.

Amravati. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Supreme Court senior advocate Shyam Divan on Tuesday informed the High Court that the three capital proposal of the State government is against the Constitution and the capital cannot be changed once a decision is taken.

Appearing on behalf of the Rajadhani Rythu Parirakshana Samithi before the High Court Bench of Chief Justice JK Maheshwari, Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy and Justice N Jayasurya, which is hearing the petitions related to Decentralisation of Capital and CRDA Repeal Acts, Shyam Divan said the shifting of capital will be a burden on the State exchequer. He said the farmers had given their only source of income — land — for the construction of the capital city.

Shyam Divan said Amaravati was chosen as capital after AP bifurcation and the Centre had extended financial assistance as per the AP Reorganisation Act. The funds given by the Centre should be spent at the place chosen as the capital, he said and added that the State does not have the right to change the decision taken on location of capital. The decision taken by the Centre should be abided by the States, he said and added that it is against the spirit of cooperative federalism to go against the decisions of the Centre. He informed the court that the farmers will be deprived of their livelihood and by shelving the Amaravati project, there will be a loss of `33,000 crore. 

